Johnny Mathis’ Music Director, Scott Lavender, and vocalist Dr. Jim Young present their musical talent during Toledo Jazz Orchestra’s Black and White Transportation Bistro Series: Doc and Scott. The duo will perform jazz and pop standards, along with eclectic sets from Henry Mancini, Michael Franks, Al Jarreau, and the Beatles. Have an elegant night listening to the tunes and enjoying light hors d’oeuvres.

$33

6-7:30pm Thursday | 9.20

Registry Bistro | 144 N. Superior St.

419-725-0444

Purchase tickets at etix.com