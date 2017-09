Hear a local master of hard, folksy blues play favorites with three friends from Spain during a special concert, Andrew Ellis & Moonshine Wagon. Rock out, get folksy, and enjoy the collaborative magic. 21+ only. $5. 6pm-1am. Saturday, September 30.

The Village Idiot

309 Conant St. | Maumee

419-893-7281 | villageidiotmaumee.com