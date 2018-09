Three local artists will deliver unique performances, offering a night of varying sounds and different genres. Opening is Boo Lee Crosser, folk singer and songwriter, followed by high-energy rock n’ roll band The Depaysement. Headliner Ryan A Roth and his Sideshow provide Americana tunes. Come out to support the local music and arts scene. $5.

7pm | Wednesday, October 3

Art and Perfomring Center of West Toledo | 2702 W Sylvania Ave

419-913-9010 | facebook.com/apcwesttoledo