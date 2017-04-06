What could be more beautiful than April in Paris? If you can’t make it to France this time of year, we suggest the annual Toledo Opera Gala. Their April in Paris celebration features French food, French music and of course, French wine. There’ll also be plenty of merriment and a live auction that includes a chance to bid on a trip to visit to the actual City of Love. So maybe you’ll make it there after all? A VIP reception and cocktail hour will precede performances by soprano Raquel Suarez-Groen and tenor Jason Karn with the Toledo Opera’s collaborative pianist, Kevin Bylsma.

7pm. Saturday, April 29. $500/ VIP ticket (includes guest), $250/per person, $150/under 40 or Opera Guild members.

Secor Building

425 Jefferson Ave. | 419-255-7464

toledoopera.org/gala