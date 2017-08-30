The second annual Toledo Irish Beats & Bangers Festival at The Attic on Adams

Drive the snakes out of town during the second annual Toledo Irish Beats & Bangers Festival, featuring Extra Stout, Brave the Sea (Newark, OH), Backseat Hooligans (Harrisburg, PA), Katie’s Randy Cat, Thirsty Houligans and The Tosspints (Saginaw, MI). With unique blends of rock instrumentation and traditional Irish instruments, this one-day festival, held to support the Northwest Ohio Labor Fest (Monday, September 4 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds). 3pm-midnight. Sunday, September 3.

The Attic on Adams

1701 Adams St. | 419-243-5350

facebook.com/toledoirishbeatsandbangers