If we don’t talk about it, domestic violence will continue to rear its ugly head. Delightful Art With Dee, and The Bethany House of Toledo have teamed up with Black Cloister Brewing Co. to bring the second annual Cat Fest, a concert that gives a voice to victims. Named for Cat Lambert, an arts supporter who passed away due to injuries sustained from domestic abuse, this concert is about finding unity to stop domestic violence. Eight live bands, local businesses and artists will be performing and entertaining over a 10-hour span to bring music and arts that have a message— just as Cat would want. There’ll be a donation box at the door. 2pm-Midnight. Saturday, May 20.

Black Cloister Brewing Co.

619 Monroe St. | 419-214-1500

blackcloister.com