When you mix washboards, drums, a harmonica and vintage guitars you get some loud, wild and textured music. Hear The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and their high-energy country blues when the three-piece act stops in town for a concert that will get your boots stomping. 5-9pm. Sunday, September 10. $13-$15.

Frankie’s Inner-City

308 Main St. | 419-698-4020

facebook.com/frankiesinnercitytoledo