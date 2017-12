Shine those shoes, shake that martini, and get ready to swing, man, when Toledo musician Joel Hazard brings the magic of Frank Sinatra to The Pub at the Paula Brown Shop. Pop in after work for a drink and some entertainment that truly puts the “happy” in happy hour as the genius of Ol’ Blue Eyes returns. 6-9pm.

The Pub, 912 Monroe St.

419-241-8100 | paulabrownshop.com