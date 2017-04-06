The history of jazz is a treasure trove of legends and Americans worthy of honor. Give the women responsible for some of the most famous vocal stylings and melodies in the art form their due during Jam Sessions: A Celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, held in honor of this year’s theme, Women in Jazz. Join The Tatum Center, the Library Legacy Foundation and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library for a day of lauding greats like Ella Fitzgerald. Enjoy an hour of videos dedicated to women in jazz, followed by live music from the Pete Ford Trio, Jim Gottron Quartet, Galen Bundy Combo, Dan Welch Quartet and special guest vocalists.Noon-5pm. Saturday, April 22.



The Tatum Center at the Kent Branch Library

3101 Collingwood Blvd | 419-259-5340 | toledolibrary.org