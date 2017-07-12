The Electric Lunch at the Seagate Square

Food truck rallies dominate your Thursdays, but what are you to do on a Tuesday at lunchtime? Head down to Seagate Square to check out The Electric Lunch featuring Universal Wavelength.

Playing near the water feature at the base of the Fifth/Third Center, the group will perform two hours of original material. A diverse group, you’ll hear tunes ranging from surf rock to folk to psychedelic rock to metal. All ages welcome. 13:30am-1:30pm. Tuesday, August 8, Seagate Square, One Seagate. Check out the event on Facebook.

