Jam out and get down for a good cause and some fun. In a two-day music festival that will feature over 15 bands, a specialty menu, vendors, and a charity raffle, money raised will benefit 4 Paws for Ability, an organization that provides service dogs to disabled children. Find your inner rockstar Saturday at the Glass City Get Down with the bands Black Casket Company, Ryan Roth and the Sideshow, Minglewood Labor Camp, and many more. Sunday will present the Glass City Low Down Bass Showcase, featuring fan favorites like Aaron Gibson, Morgan Phelps, and Jared Lees. 2pm-2am Saturday, April 22 through Sunday, April 23. No cover

The Bier Stube

5333 Monroe St. | 419-841-7999

bierstubetoledo.com/glass-city-get-down