On the weekend of April 22nd and 23rd, The Bier Stube will host Toledo’s first true solo bassist showcase.

This event is also a fundraiser for 4 Paws For Ability – a nonprofit organization that provides training for service dogs to help children with disabilities.

“I wanted to do a bass show in Toledo because we don’t really have one here,” says Steven Guerrero – organizer for the event and bassist in the Toledo-based drum and bass duo Flat Earth Agenda.

With the help of well-trained dogs, children with disabilities are able to live a better and more comfortable life. But the training required for these helpful pups is expensive.

“It costs a lot of money to train these dogs,” says Guerrero. “They raise them from puppies and they go through an intense training process.”

Two Days of Music

Teaming up with Josh Bollin, PR manager for the Bier Stube, the two have put together two full days of music.

“Josh had been wanting to do something like this as well, so it’s turned into a two-day festival at the Bier Stube,” says Guerrero. Saturday is for the bands, and Sunday is all about the bass. There is no cover charge for the event.

Performing on Saturday will be local and regional acts The Macpodz, Johnny K’s Kommunity Service, The Buzz Anderson Project, The Casket Company, Minglewood Labor Camp, Ryan Roth and the Sideshow, and Greenacre Sessions. On Sunday, many out-of-town bassists will be in the Glass City to perform. Aaron Gibson, Flat Earth Agenda, Jonathan Moody, Jared Lees, Mike Scott, Matthew Meyers, Morgan Phelps, and Pete Skjold.

Keep in mind these are not your average bass players. While bass is typically seen as a backing instrument, these bassists are solo performers that specialize in various types of chordal music with a range of styles – from jazz and orchestral influences to stream of consciousness and other low-register sounds.

Merch and Demo for Paws

Aside from the eclectic music, items in a raffle to benefit Paws for Ability worth checking out include items from Jupiter Oak, Crutchwear 419, RS Studio and Gallery, Noodle Doodle, Loonar Station, Ink & Iron Tattoo Parlor, Avant Gourd, and Andy Hunt. And also Earthquaker devices – an effects pedal company out of Akron that have exploded in popularity – has donated a Space Spiral delay pedal for a prize.

Bass maker Pete Skjold will have some of his handmade basses on display, along with a pedalboard with pedals from Earthquaker for anyone to test out.

Something For 4 Paws

“The goal is not just to bring in interesting acts, but it’s also a charity for 4 Paws For Ability. They provide services for kids with special needs,” says Guerrero

Training is in the thousands of dollars just for one dog. But once trained they can take care of a range of needs for both young children as well as adults. “They can even sense when someone is about to have a seizure and to alert someone nearby,” says Guerrero.

3pm-2am on Saturday, April 22

& 5-10:15pm on Sunday, April 23.

The Bier Stube

5333 Monroe St., 419-841-7999

Facebook Event | 4PawsForAbility.org