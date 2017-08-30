Style Sense with Tracee Perryman

As a recording artist and the executive director and co-founder of Center of Hope Family Services, Dr. Tracee Perryman is busy. Attending a community event or a forum with local leaders, Tracee knows how to dress for the occasion.

How do you decide what to wear each day? I typically decide the night before. I start by thinking about the mood or impression I am trying to convey. If I’m feeling anxious, I look for a relaxed look. If I have a challenge before me, I look for an outfit that exudes confidence.

As Dr. P, do you have a standard “uniform”? I dress according to what is appropriate for the occasion, which is a form of respect. I want our clients to know that we take the job and them seriously. I avoid a standard “uniform.” I challenge myself to come up with new looks, and new translations of older looks.

What are the top three pieces in your wardrobe and why? Spanx are my number one. Spanx allow clothes to fit better, and remain positioned in the appropriate place. In front of groups, Spanx smooth body parts, allowing the audience to focus on my words, and not my clothes or body.

Second: properly fitting black dress in washable fabrics. I prefer long sleeves and for the dress to fall slightly below the knees, so I can wear them to work, after work, or to church. I accessorize with scarves, jewelry, or handbags.

Finally: long-sleeved jump suits in cool jewel tones, which accommodate my busy schedule. A jumpsuit can be modified with a blazer, scarf, or jewelry.

How do you balance fashion and comfort? I spend about half of my day in managerial tasks, and the other half in direct programming. Dresses and slacks now come in comfortable, washable, breathable, stain resistant fabrics. I keep a blazer in my office for unexpected, formal meetings. I also rely on colorful flats and wedge heels. For comfort, I select loose-fitting clothes.

Since you are also a recording artist, what is the title for a theme song that describes your style. “You’re Worth It!” Many times, our style suffers because we don’t believe we are worth the time or the investment. I show others that I am worth their consideration and respect and of staying true to myself. Though I may wear a business suit, I find a way to demonstrate that I am not defined by my career or my title. My title is Dr. P, but I am Tracee Perryman. I am comfortable being Tracee Perryman; I deserve respect as an individual and a human being.