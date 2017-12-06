Sono Novo to play music inspired by TMA exhibit

Musical adaptations of myths, fables, and stories have been around since the invention of music itself. Toledo chamber ensemble Sono Novo will pay tribute to the triage link between storytelling, art and music with a performance inspired by the current Toledo Museum of Art exhibition, “Drawn From Classicism.” This exhibit features a vast collection of illustrated books and prints by early 20th century artists, such as Picasso and Matisse, who drew their inspiration from classical and mythological texts. Music selections for the afternoon include pieces from composers of the period, many of whom worked with these artists and brought their visual art to audible life. 3pm.

Toledo Museum of Art Wolfe Gallery

2445 Monroe St. | 419-255-8000

toledomuseum.org