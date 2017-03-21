“One day, one stage, ten bands, all the hits” is the tagline for the musical beast descending upon the University of Toledo when the Rock the Arena concert comes to town. Cheap Trick, Lou Gramm of Foreigner, Tom Keifer of Cinderella, Warrant, Quiet Riot, Stephen Percy, Jack Russell’s Great White, Vixen, Autograph and Trixter are the lineup for what should be an ass-shaking evening of thunderous guitars, leather pants and throwback rock. Limited All You Can Eat food tickets are also available for purchase, to keep you fed during the rock marathon. Skip the ancillary charges by purchasing your tickets directly from the Savage Arena Box Office. Parking is $10. 11am. Saturday, March 25. $50-$95.

University of Toledo’s Savage Arena

2025 Douglas Rd. | 419-530-4653 | utsavagelive.com/tickets