The public is invited to pay tribute to the life of Pat O’Connor, owner of Culture Clash Records, and an integral part of the music scene both locally and nationally.

The event will take place on Tuesday, January 3 at Rocky’s Bar as well as Culture Clash Records, with music and refreshments starting at Rocky’s at 1 pm. Culture Clash will be open for business from 2-8pm.

This is a chance to reminisce, buy an LP, have a cold beer (if you choose), and listen to the local, live music Pat loved so much. It is an opportunity for the community to grieve together and honor Pat, whose impact lives on in all who knew him.

Rocky’s will provide a light sandwich table, and will later present Joel Hazard’s open jam as regularly scheduled.

Music Schedule

At Rocky’s:

1pm Andrew Ellis

2pm Jeff Stewart

3pm Ben Stalets

4pm Kyle Smithers

5pm Lance Hulsey

6pm Shane Piasecki.

At Culture Clash:

5pm Dooley Wilson

6pm Sarah Cohen

Tuesday, January 3. 4020 Secor Rd.

Facebook Event.