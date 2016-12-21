The public is invited to pay tribute to the life of Pat O’Connor, owner of Culture Clash Records, and an integral part of the music scene both locally and nationally.
The event will take place on Tuesday, January 3 at Rocky’s Bar as well as Culture Clash Records, with music and refreshments starting at Rocky’s at 1 pm. Culture Clash will be open for business from 2-8pm.
This is a chance to reminisce, buy an LP, have a cold beer (if you choose), and listen to the local, live music Pat loved so much. It is an opportunity for the community to grieve together and honor Pat, whose impact lives on in all who knew him.
Rocky’s will provide a light sandwich table, and will later present Joel Hazard’s open jam as regularly scheduled.
Music Schedule
At Rocky’s:
1pm Andrew Ellis
2pm Jeff Stewart
3pm Ben Stalets
4pm Kyle Smithers
5pm Lance Hulsey
6pm Shane Piasecki.
At Culture Clash:
5pm Dooley Wilson
6pm Sarah Cohen
Tuesday, January 3. 4020 Secor Rd.
Facebook Event.