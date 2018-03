Four-time Grammy winner and internationally known trumpet and flugelhorn player Randy Brecker brings his clean, crisp sound to Toledo. With a music career spanning 40 years, Brecker has mastered the art of crafting exciting pieces in jazz, rock and R&B. $25-$35. 8-11pm Saturday, March 10.

Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St.

419-242-2787 | valentinetheatre.com