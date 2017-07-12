You know you’ve made it on the radio when you can throw a concert named after you and people show up for three straight years. Q105.5 radio personality Peapod is hosting Peapodpalooza 3: The Mic of Destiny, his annual charity/rock show.

Featuring area musicians Tink and the Tanks (winners of City Paper’s BOT for Best New Band), Fish Fisher, Bliss Nova, Grubby Paws, and Chris Kerekes, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Pat O’Connor Fund.

8pm. Saturday, August 5. $5.

The Ottawa Tavern, 1815 Adams St.,

419-725-5483. facebook.com/peapodontheradio