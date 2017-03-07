You better run to this show by 80s heartthrob Pat Benatar and her husband/guitarist Neil Giraldo when they join the Toledo Symphony and hit you with their best shot at the Stranahan Theater.

Four-time Grammy winner and singer hits “Heartbreaker,” “We Belong,” “Love is A Battlefield,” “Shadows of the Night” and “Hell is for Children,” Benatar was one of the most prolific performers in the 80s and she hasn’t slowed down. She recently released a new single, “Shine,” to support the Women’s March in Washington.

Hear rock n’ roll duo like never before as they are joined by the Toledo Symphony for a thrilling concert celebrating more than three decades of entertainment offered by the husband-wife powerhouse.

To buy tickets, visit toledosymphony.com

or call their box office, 419-246-8000.

8pm. Saturday, March 11.

Stranahan Theater

4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., 419-381-8851.

stranahantheater.org