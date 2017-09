In the proximity of old world elegance, The Toledo Club hosts its Party in the Parking Lot, an annual fundraiser to benefit the Uptown Association. One of the oldest social clubs in the country will host food trucks and vendors with live music provided by Satisfaction, a Rolling Stones tribute band. 21 or older. 6pm-midnight. Friday, September 15. $15/advance, $20/day of.

The Toledo Club

235 14th St. | 419-243-2200

toledoclub.org