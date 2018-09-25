One Man Band—Derek Brown at UTCPA

The University of Toledo Department of Music welcomes touring artist Derek Brown for a talk and performance. Brown’s use of percussion instruments (via his feet), saxophone and voice, create a sound which is more than the sum of its parts. His one man band style of music takes inspiration from the grand tradition of street performance. Brown’s understanding of jazz and classical music offer a cohesive and mesmerizing performance.

Thursday, October 4 | 7-9pm

UT Center for the Performing Arts | 1910 W Rocket Dr

419-530-2787 | derekbrownsax.com | Free