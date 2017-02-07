Downtown Maumee is about to transform into an epic festival of fundraising. Acoustics for Autism, an event in support of Project iAm, has recruited area bands to support families dealing with autism. Five stages, featuring 55 performances, will host bands rocking Maumee into the early hours, including The New Fashioned, Old State Line, Danny Mettler and Jeff Stewart. Go to the website to make donations, volunteer and to see the entire schedule of bands and stage lineups. Noon-2am. Sunday, March 5.

The Village Idiot | 309 Conant St. | Maumee

419-893-7281 | acousticsforautism.com