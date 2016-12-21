2016 has no doubt been a tumultuous year for so many. Fortunately, on January 1st, we can count on the sounds of the Antivillains ringing out in the hallways of the Toledo Museum of Art to celebrate the coming of a new year.

Bathed in raw emotion and longing for another place in time, the music of the Antivillains is a reflection of growing up in the Midwest and coming of age in an era of good intentions gone awry.

The four-piece are a home-grown collection of some of Toledo’s most talented musicians. Siblings Sarah and Ben Cohen, along with percussionist Sam Woldenberg and guitarist Petrushka Kharchenko have been writing songs together for over a decade.

Long-Awaited New Release

This past summer they released a single “Shooting Star” from their forthcoming EP Anthems.

This long-anticipated follow up to their 2010 album So Much for Romance is nearing completion. “We’ve all had major life changes as individuals since the start of the recording process for this record”, says lead singer and songwriter Sarah Cohen. “It’s been a journey and not without growing pains, but I like where we are as a group now and I think the TMA show will reflect that.”

Though there have been some long delays in finalizing their new EP, 2017 will be the year for its release. And they wouldn’t have it any other way; “With Ben’s studio experience we were really able to add a lot to the songs”, says Sarah. “We’re pretty excited to have it done and it really wouldn’t have been the same without this last year’s efforts.”

Keeping Busy

The band spent the spring of this year touring the midwest – stretching all the way out to Brooklyn New York, where they have a second home. In the fall they finished up recording for Anthems. And somewhere in between, they’ve been continuing to write new music. As Sarah explains, “We have at least another entire record of material ready for the studio.”

Each member of the band plays in numerous other projects, but that doesn’t stop them from appreciating the time they have with each other and those with whom their music resonates. “Were very thankful to be able to play music together and excited to share it with everyone”, says Sarah. “Thank you for all the support these last ten years!”

The group will perform along with Rachele Eve from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

2-4pm. Sunday, January 1.

The Toledo Museum of Art Great Gallery,

2445 Monroe St. | 419-255-8000

toledomuseum.org | Facebook event.

Free