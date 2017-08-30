New venue Boonie’s Roadhouse opens in Toledo

There’s a new venue in Toledo— Boonie’s Roadhouse, with a large outdoor stage area. Twenty bands take the stage— and yard— during Boonies Backyard Bash, featuring local favorites like Light Horizon and Jesse Smith & The Holy Ghost. Starts at noon, goes until late. Saturday, September 2. $10/pre-sale, $12/at the door. Boonies Roadhouse 2497 E. Broadway St. in Northwood, near the corner of Wales Rd. and E. Broadway and one mile from I-75 and I-280. 567-249-4702. innovationconcerts.com