Want to buy music from your favorite bands and support the American Civil Liberties Union at the same time? Today’s your day.

Bandcamp is donating 100% of their profits to the ACLU.

Bandcamp founder and CEO Ethan Diamond announced this campaign in response to last week’s Executive Order barring immigrants and refugees from seven Middle Eastern countries.

Want to make some noise and support Toledo bands?

Buy albums, EPs and other releases available through the website.

We suggest:

Punk compilation Toledo 2017: Blame it on the Basement

Good Personalities’ Together

The Antivillians’ So Much For Romance

goLab’s Times Out

Flat Earth Agenda’s Agent Architecture

Violent Bloom’s 3 Songs Live, and…

Oh shit. Just check it all out by browsing the Toledo tag online to explore all the local releases available.

Considering most releases are priced at $5, we think this is a way to help that most of us can afford.