Ye Olde Durty Bird hosts a day of music with a multi-act concert fundraiser presented by Music Uniting Sisters Everywhere [MUSE], A Temporary Home. Benefitting the Aurora Project, a life skills program that helps transition homeless women and their children towards self sufficiency. Admission is free but donations are welcome. This full day of performers includes Ramona Collins and the Chris Buzelli Duo, Tonie and Brad Long, Blue Moon and Ginger & the Snaps with guest Pat Lewandowski. For more info on the Aurora Project, visit auroraprojectinc.org. All ages welcome. 1-8pm. Sunday, March 12.

Ye Olde Durty Bird | 2 S. St. Clair St.

419-243-2473 | yeoldedurtybird.com