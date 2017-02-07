Health is bolstered by a strong mind to defend against negativity and unhealthy thinking. Toledoyoga offers a chance to learn the tenets of The Four Agreements, a book by Don Miguel Ruiz. The four topics to be studied are: 1. Being impeccable with your word; 2. Don’t take anything personally; 3. Don’t make assumptions; 4. Always do your best. No need to read the book, just bring a pen and paper/journal for reflections and insight to this calming session, lead by yoga instructor Melany Gladieux. 1-3pm. Saturday, February 25. $25.

Toledoyoga | 4324 Central Ave.

419.531.0006 | toledoyoga.com