We hope this isn’t an April Fool’s joke— legendary area rockers Local Anesthetic have committed to a reunion concert on April 1. Celebrating 20 years as a band, the group welcomes guitarist Ron Hammersmith back. It’s been four-and-a-half years since they last played live together, so you don’t want to miss out on this possibly one-time event. Noted for such songs as “Killing Time,” “Thy Cup Runneth Over” and “Bring It Back,” Local Anesthetic has been bringing hard rock to Toledo for a long time. Send some good vibes back their way. Also appearing will be Chaos Drive and On the Roxx. 8pm-1:30am. Saturday, April 1. $7/advance $10/at the door.

Realm Nightclub

135 S. Byrne Rd. | realmtoledo.com