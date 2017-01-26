Kesha, the pop princess with the sky-high IQ, is dropping in for a performance in Bowling Green. Part of an initiative with Bands4Change, a fundraising organization that donates 100 percent of the proceeds to charities of the artist’s choice, Kesha is performing on behalf of the Humane Society International, National Eating Disorder Association and Rape Abuse And Incest National Network. In the news recently for her allegations that she was raped by a prominent member of the music industry, her chart-topping songs include “Tik Tok,” “Timber” and “Die Young.” Also available are meet and greet backstage opportunities on the bands4change website.

8pm. Friday, January 27. $45-$65.

Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center

1535 E. Wooster St. | Bowling Green

419-372-0000 | bands4change.org