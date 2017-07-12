Jazz by the water at the River Raisin Jazz Festival

Celebrate the most American of music styles in all its forms when the River Raisin Jazz Festival (RRJF) sounds off at St. Mary’s Park. The culmination of their town Jazz Series, the RRJF officially kicks off with several performances at bars and clubs around town on Thursday evening.

On Friday, celebrate at a Preview Party with a performance by Tony Guerrero. Saturday and Sunday, the main festival days, feature performances by performers including Patrick Yandall, Soundproof and Gerald Albright. You can bring your own food and non-alcoholic drinks. Beer and food will be available onsite.

Thursday, August 10-Sunday, August 13.

St. Mary’s Park, W. Elm Ave., Monroe MI.

riverraisinjazzfestival.org Free