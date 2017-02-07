Hypnotic Brass Ensemble brings uptempo jazz to the TMA

. February 21, 2017.
Jazz-Toledo-Museum-Of-Art
Renowned musical group Hypnotic Brass Ensemble bring their “horns meet hip-hop” style of uptempo jazz to the Toledo Museum of Art. Four trumpeters, one baritone, and two trombonists, members of the seven-piece band are the sons of Chicago jazz trumpet star Kelan Phil Cohran. With a world tour under their belt, as well as having performed with Prince and recorded music for the Hunger Games soundtrack, they’re a big deal band with big deal sound to match. Get tickets at the Stranahan Theatre box office or online. 8pm. Saturday, March 4. $20-$35.

Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theater | 2445 Monroe St.
419-255-8000 | toledomuseum.org