Christmas carols can get old, dry and overworked this time of year, but when they’re played by the Toledo Jazz Orchestra, they’re better than figgy pudding. The TJO presents its Holiday Tunes concert, featuring familiar Yuletide songs with the hepcat swing that only the TJO can deliver. $25-$35. 8pm.

The Valentine Theatre

410 Adams St. | 419-242-ARTS

valentinetheatre.com