This Saturday, we’re in for a doozy. It’s not just the weekend, but it’s New Year’s Eve— the biggest night of the year.

Before “amateur’s night” hits, settle in for a slightly more relaxing evening. Head over to PLATE 21 on Friday, December 30 to hear classic Americana tunes played by The Fritz Byers Band.

Friends and musicians Fritz Byers, John Zima and Bruce Carr will perform an intimate set of the trio’s tunes. Capping another year of original music in the Americana vein, this performance will be augmented by vocalist Naomi Kinkel.

While you won’t find shots, champagne and house music, we think that’s exactly what you need. Folksy, jazzy tunes, a touch of the blues, and a warm beverage?

Sit back, relax. 2016 isn’t over yet.

6-9pm, Friday December 30.

PLATE 21, 3665 Rugby Dr., 419-385-2121.

Facebook Event.