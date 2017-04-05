Starting in 2015, Tree Toledo set out to get 282,213 trees planted – one for every Toledo resident – by 2020. Now in their third year, they have planted over 114,382 trees, 40% of their goal. Citizens can contact them to acquire a free seedling ready to plant.

Aside from “digs” (seedlings dug and potted by citizen volunteers), trees come from the Lucas and Fulton County Soil & Water Conservation Districts as well as the Arbor Day Foundation. Besides specific requests from individuals, businesses, churches, and other organizations, Tree Toledo also distributes seedlings at festivals, plant exchanges, the Toledo Farmer’s Market, and the Seed Swap – all at no cost.

Benefitting significantly from a partnership with the Metroparks, TT registered over 100,000 trees planted by the park system. Other community partners include the Toledo Botanical Gardens, Zepf Center, Sophia Quintero Center, the First Unitarian Church, the University Church, and the Multifaith Council of Northwest Ohio.

Meaning and Purpose

Tree Toledo began as a ministry of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. After months of prayer and reflection, determined to protect the environment.,Reverend Beverly Bingle, one of the organization’s founders, cited the dignity of the individual as a foundation of a moral society. “How can we have dignity for the human person if we have to fight over food and water?”

The faith community, exploring different strategies for strengthening the environment, eventually settled on planting trees. “There’s something gratifying about getting your hands dirty and seeing the results,” said Tom McDonald, a church member and one of the organization’s volunteers.

By planting trees, Tree Toledo contributes to cleaning the air, absorbing pollutants, cooling the streets, and – perhaps – saving the planet. Each tree pulls carbon dioxide – the biggest greenhouse gas contributing to global warming – out of the atmosphere and contains it for a long time. This process (called “carbon sequestration”) is seen as an important way to slow and possibly even reverse the trends that are causing climate change.

“Climate change is the greatest moral issue of our time. It’s the future of the human race and the planet,” said Reverend Bingle.

Calls to Action

The urgency of climate change has led the organization to grow its work beyond planting trees. Tree Toledo is sponsoring a free screening of the 2016 documentary film “Before the Flood” at the Lourdes University Franciscan Center on April 17. A collaboration between director Fisher Stevens and Leonardo DiCaprio, the film explores the impact of climate change on communities all over the world, including what we can do to address it.

Those interested in receiving notifications about meetings, progress updates, and volunteer opportunities, send an e-mail to treetoledo@gmail.com, to be added to an e-mail list.

The screening of Before the Flood is 6pm on Monday, April 17



Lourdes University Franciscan Center

6832 Convent Blvd Sylvania, OH

419-474-8801 | www.treetoledo.org | treetoledo@gmail.com