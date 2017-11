Give thanks with a grateful heart during Reggae Night at Wesley’s, featuring Ras Akkurate. The Jamaican-born artist, now living in Toledo, will bring his signature sound to the stage for a seasonally ppropriate concert of uplifting music. Go to ToledoCityPaper.com and read the interview with Ras from our 8-30-17 issue. 10pm-2am. Saturday, November 25.

Wesley’s Bar

1202 Adams St.

419-255-3333 | wesleysbar.com