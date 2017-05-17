Take in the summer air and let the sun warm your soul—it’s time to groove. This year’s summer music festivals boast eclectic genres and some big names to check off your concert bucket list. Whether you’re more of a laid-back, groovin’ kinda music lover, or a head-banger into double-bass notes, there’s a festival to satisfy you.

Check out our list of the region’s most tempting summer music:

May 26-28

The 6th Annual Dark Star Jubilee

Legend Valley, Thornville, Ohio

Darkstarjubilee.com

Travel time: 3 hours

3-Day Pass Tier 3: $149 (price will go up)

GA RV Truckin’ Pass: $65

3-Day VIP: $295

VIP RV Truckin’ Pass: SOLD OUT

If you’re looking for a chill weekend, in a beautiful setting, this is the festival for you. Set in the picturesque Legend Valley, you’ll enjoy multiple sets (3 full, 2-set shows) from Dark Star Orchestra, Americana notes from Greensky Bluegrass and Rumpke Mountain Boys, as well as a fantastic set from Keller Williams Kwahtro, a new project from Williams as he teams up with some friends for a more jazz-based jam.

May 26-28

Summer Camp Music Festival

Chillicothe, IL

Summercampfestival.com

Travel time: 5 ½ hours

3-Day Pass: $225.50 (price subject to change) and a payment plan is available

RV and VIP Upgrade Passes are available. Visit website.

3 days of moe. 3 days of Umphrey’s McGee. 2 sets from Trey Anastasio Band. All of this with epic sets from Pretty Lights, Primus, Gov’t Mule, Run the Jewels and more. Need we say more?

May 27-29

Movement Electronic Music Festival

Hart Plaza, Detroit

Movement.us

Travel time: 1 hour

3-Day GA Pass: $175 + service fee

Single Day GA Pass: $80 + service fee

3-Day VIP: $300 + service fee

Step into the realm of electronic music in the city where it all began. Movement is more than just a music festival, it incorporates all types of movement—from dancing and eating to yoga and art. This three-day weekend includes six curated stages and more than 100 performances.

June 2-4

Governors Ball Music Festival

Randall’s Island Park, NYC

Governorsballmusicfestival.com

Travel time: 8 ½ hours

Single Day GA: $105 + service fees

Single Day VIP: $255 + service fees

3-Day GA: $305 + service fees

3-Day VIP: $700 + service fees

3-Day Platinum: $2,150 + service fees

Smack dab in the heart of NYC is Randall’s Island, home to a unique music festival. The hustle and bustle of the Concrete Jungle takes a time-out as the air is filled with music from some of the biggest names in the biz. From Wu-Tang Clan to Beach House and everything in between, headliners Chance the Rapper, Phoenix and Tool make for an epic weekend of musical beauty.

June 2-4

Bunbury Music Festival

Cincinnati, OH

Bunburyfestival.com

Travel time: 3 ½ hours

3-Day GA: $189

3-Day VIP: $399

3-Day Ultimate VIP: $1,299

Single Day GA (Level 1), $79; (Level 2), $89

Off-site camping, hotels available

Located along the beautiful Ohio River, Bunbury’s 2017 line-up includes something for every music lover. Along with the highly anticipated “comeback” from AFI, downtown Cincinnati comes to life with an eclectic mix of musicians. Take some heavy-hitters like Flogging Molly and Muse, add a bit of alt rock from The Shins and Death Cab for Cutie and top it off with a dose of rap from G-Eazy and Wiz Khalifa, and you have the ingredients for an over-the-top weekend of musical enjoyment.

June 8-11

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival



Manchester, TN

Bonnaroo.com

Travel time: 8 ½ hours|

4-Day GA Ticket: $359.50+

Various ticket options are available, visit website.

Campgrounds are on site

Bonnaroo has delivered, yet again, an impressive line-up for its 15th year. Branching away from its original focus of jam bands and folk rock, this year’s headliners include U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper—while of course sprinkling in notes from the festival’s roots with 130+ performances on 10+ stages throughout the 4-day event. The Bonnaroo experience is more than just music though, ‘Roo-goers can enjoy laughs in the Comedy Theatre from Hannibal Buress, Natasha Leggero & Moshe Kasher and The Improvised Shakespeare Company (among others), community yoga (Yoga-Roo), the Fifth First Annual 5K Roo Run, fantastic eats, arts, community activism and more. Make sure you get all the rest you can before heading to The Farm, as there is no lack of adventures to be had.

June 15-18

Firefly Music Festival

The Woodlands, Dover, DE

Fireflyfestival.com

Travel time: 8 ½ hours

GA Weekend Admission: $309+

GA 4-Day (6 passes): $269/person

VIP: $699

Super VIP: $2,499

Single Day Admission: $89+

Campgrounds are on site

It sure is hard to imagine making thousands of new friends—but it can happen! At Firefly, the 4 days, 9 stages and 140+ bands bring the crowd together in the love of music. Each night is just as impressive as the rest. With headliners like Glass Animals, Twenty One Pilots, The Weeknd, Bob Dylan, Weezer, Franz Ferdinand, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more, we bet that after looking at the rest of the line-up you’ll wish you still had more “Paid Time Off” days left.

June 15-18

Mad Tea Party Jam 6

Four Quarters Farm, Artemas, PA

Themadteapartyjam.com

Travel time: 6 hours

$150+

Campgrounds are on site

Take a weekend and enjoy the things that matter most in life—friends, music and the great outdoors. With 3 sets of Papadosio, 2 sets of TAUX, 2 sets of BIG Something, Electric Love Machine (Led Zeppelin Tribute) and more, this camping-style music festival will surely put your chi into balance.

June 16 + 17

Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival

Foster Farms, Eau Claire, WI

Eauxclaires.com

Travel time: 8 ½ hours

Single Day: $90 + fees

Single Day Chippewa: $199 + fees

2-Day: $169 + fees

2-Day Chippewa: $350 + fees

Campgrounds are on site, hotels also available

Looking for a music festival that doesn’t feel super overwhelming? Well, this is the one. The line-up features some big names in indie like The Autumn Defense, Feist and Bon Iver Presents John Prine and the American Songbook, as well as Chance the Rapper and Danny Brown to get you movin’.

June 7-Sept 3 (select dates)

Meadow Brook Music Festival

Oakland University Campus in Rochester Hills, MI

Palacenet.com

Travel time: 1 ½ hours

Ticket prices and dates vary

While not necessarily your “typical” festival, the Meadow Brook Music Festival is made up of different days throughout the season with big names and full concert experiences. Here are some of our favorites on the schedule: Wilco (June 7), John Legend (June 16), Buddy Guy (July 8), Violent Femmes and Echo and The Bunnymen (July 18), Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips (August 3)

June 22-25 & June 29-July 2

Electric Forest

Rothbury (off M-31 near Wildcat Lake)

Electricforestfestival.com

Travel time: 3 ½ hours

First weekend is SOLD OUT (but you might be able to find tix online)

Second weekend: 4-Day Camping Wristband, $297.75; GA RV Pass, $250

2-Day GA Wristband: $179+

TWO WEEKENDS! TWO WEEKENDS! This year, Electric Forest introduced a two weekend schedule, with one of the most impressive line-ups it’s ever had. For the first weekend, enjoy listening to String Cheese Incident, Bassnectar and My Morning Jacket (among others), while on weekend #2, String Cheese Incident, Bassnectar, Thievery Corporation and A-Trak take the headlining slots. The rest of the line-up is as eclectic as they come. Electric Forest is unlike anywhere else on the planet, with its lighted forests and beautiful installations, this is a must-attend festival where all of your summer dreams can come true.

July 14-16

Pitchfork Music Festival

Union Park, Chicago

Pitchforkmusicfestival.com

Travel time: 4 hours

3-Day Advance: TBA

One-Day Pass: TBA

No camping, nearby hotels are available

The Chicago summer festival features LCD Soundsystem, Dirty Projectors, A Tribe Called Quest, PJ Harvey, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Solange, RIDE, and others.

July 14-16

The Forecastle Festival

Louisville, KY

Forecastlefest.com

Travel time: 5 hours

Prices and packages vary: (GA) $169.50+, (GA Plus) $244.50+, (VIP) $424.50+

No camping, nearby hotels are available



Catch 15 Years at Sea, Odesza, Cage the Elephant, Run the Jewels, LCD Soundsystem, Sturgill Simpson, Weezer, Spoon, X Ambassadors, and others.

July 21-23

Faster Horses 2016

Brooklyn, MI

Fasterhorsesfestival.com

Travel time: 1 hour 15 minutes

$199+

Campgrounds are on site

Put on your cowboy boots and flannel shirt —it’s time to get a little bit country! This year’s country-loving weekend is filled to the brim with some of the biggest names in country music. From solo artists like Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert to groups like Old Dominion, The Charlie Daniels Band and Whiskey Myers, this festival is sure to get your boots-a-stompin’.

June 16-August 7

Warped Tour ‘17

vanswarpedtour.com/dates

7/20: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH (Travel time: 2 hours)

7/21: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH (Travel time: 3 ½ hours)

7/22: The Palace of Auburn Hills, Auburn Hills, MI (Travel time: 1 ½ hours)

Now in its 20s, this traveling rock festival has been around since 1995. Hitting up 41 stops this year, the tour has three close-by stops for an over-the-top rock experience. On this year’s line-up: Hawthorne Heights, Never Shout Never, Silverstein, Blessthefall, Beartooth, Hatebreed, Gwar and Falling in Reverse, as well as about 75 other bands.

July 29 & 30

MoPop Festival 2017

West Riverfront Park, Detroit, Michigan

Mopopfestival.com

Travel time: 1 hour

Prices and packages vary, $90+

Or could say: GA Weekend Single Ticket: $125

GA Weekend 4-Pack: $379

GA Single Day for July 29: $90

GA Single Day for July 30: $90

No camping, hotels are available

Detroit hustles harder, right? Or so it is said. And MoPop shows attendees just what Detroit is made of. Located on the riverfront that runs parallel to Canada, this festival is getting bigger and bigger each year. This year’s notable headliners Alt-J, Foster the People, Run the Jewels, Phantogram and Solange give the perfect example of a fantastically diverse selection of musical acts. The rest of the line-up, as well as the food and drink selections (and did we mention the skyline of Ontario) and wonderful art installations make this festival a must-attend.

July 28-30

Wayhome Music & Arts

Oro-Medonte, Ontario, CA

Wayhome.com

Travel time: 5 ½ hours

(Tier 3) $279+

Campgrounds are on site

This epic festival plays on the idea that life was different before the internet—and they were right. Colors were brighter (perhaps not on a screen) and music sounded better (perhaps not so much digital). With some of the best indie rock groups in the biz, like Cage the Elephant, The Shins, Foster the People and Imagine Dragons, as well as songstress Solange and female duo Tegan and Sara, this line-up features some wonderful tunes in a beautiful locale.

August 3-5

Werk Out Music & Arts Festival

Legend Valley Music Center, Thornville, OH

Thewerkoutfestival.com

Travel time: 3 hours

$119.99+

Campgrounds are on site

Take some time off from technology and enter Legend Valley for the Werk Out. With 3 nights of The Werks with Gramatik as well as sets by The Floozies, Emancipator and more, this feel-good fest is one that you never knew you needed to attend.

August 3-6

Lollapalooza 2017

Grant Park, Chicago

Lollapalooza.com

Travel time: 3 hours, 45 minutes

SOLD OUT (but you may be able to find tickets online)

No camping, hotels are available

One of the most popular music festivals in the nation, Lollapalooza still delivers with a larger-than-life line-up. With musical acts that cover almost every genre, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The Windy City comes alive with headliners like Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Arcade Fire, Alt-J, Run the Jewels, Crystal Castles, Tove Lo, Tegan and Sara and more.

August 10-13

The Peach Music Festival

Montage Mountain, Scranton, PA

Thepeachmusicfestival.com

Travel time: 7 hours

GA 4-Day Advance Pass: $135+, price increases.

4-Day Reserved Advance Pass: $300+, price increases

4-Day VIP Pass: $500+, price increases

4-Day VIP and Camping: $540+, price increases

Campgrounds are on site

Take a weekend and travel to The Peach, one of the best jam band festivals around. The weekend features sets by Widespread Panic (2 nights), My Morning Jacket, Gov’t Mule & Friends, Joe Bonamassa, Umphrey’s McGee (2 sets), Mike Gordon, Lettuce Featuring Chaka Kahn and more.

August 18-20

Hoxeyville Music Festival

The Manistee National Forest, 11130 W. 48 ½ Rd., Wellston, MI

Hoxeyville.com

Travel time: 4 hours

GA Advance: $140+ (prices will increase)

Additional fee for RV Pass.

Campgrounds are on site

Step into serenity at the Manistee National Forest as the air is filled with the tunes of folk and bluegrass. You’ll enjoy 2 nights of Greensky Bluegrass, as well as sets from Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Sam Bush Band, Fruition and Joshua Davis, among many other must-see musicians.

September 15-17

Riot Fest & Carnival

Douglas Park, Chicago

riotfest.org/chicago

Travel time: 3 hours 45 minutes

Tickets: TBA

No camping, hotels are available

Riot Fest seems to be getting more and more impressive as the years go on—and this year is no exception. The inner 1980s child in all of us is yearning to see New Order live, with the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age and the notorious Wu-Tang Clan. For those who ar more into rock of the 2000s, Paramore, Taking Back Sunday and A Day To Remember are also on the bill. Check out the rest of the line-up for incentive to attend the ultimate riot fest.