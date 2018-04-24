“Funk is my mother, George is my father”

Quick— can you define the word “funky?” Struggling? While funk isn’t (always) obscene, we defer to Supreme Court Justice Stewart’s threshold, “I know it when I see it.”

Show up and present what you think makes something funky during The Funkiest Thing You’ve Ever Heard, an evening of listening, seeing, exploring, and sharing.

Bring a song that’s important to you, either on vinyl, cd, cassette, or web link, and tell the group about when you first heard it and why you think it’s so funky.

You don’t even have to be born one of the Funkentelechy to participate.

7-11pm. Friday, 5.18

Plate One, 420 Madison Ave.,

See the event on Facebook. Free