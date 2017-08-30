Forty musical acts to take stage at the Black Swamp Arts Festival

With four stages and nearly 40 musical acts, the Black Swamp Arts Festival (read more on pg. 22) is where music-lovers will want to be. The Bowling Green festival, a weekend celebration of arts, music and culture hosts these major acts on Saturday: blues performer Bobby G (1:20pm), folk and Americana duo Birds of Chicago (4:30pm), Grammy Award-winning gospel legends, who first sang together in 1939, The Blind Boys of Alabama (8pm); and NYC-based afrobeat ensemble Antibalas (10pm). For the full schedule, including Friday and Sunday’s performers, see online. September 8-10. Downtown Bowling Green. blackswampfest.org