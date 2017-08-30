Father John Misty is Pamplemousse

Josh Tillman former drummer of indie-rock band Fleet Foxes and now dreamy folk god, Father John Misty, is on tour for his third album, “Pure Comedy.” When I heard that he was playing at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Detroit— I had to go. I needed to witness his crazy satirical persona for myself and find out if my once big-bearded idol was just as handsome irl.

The show, which started with “Pure Comedy” and ended with FJM sexually leaning backward on the floor to “The Ideal Husband,” was everything you’d expect from this folk-rock singer-songwriter. The best part of the night was when he stopped after one of his twenty songs to do a quick Q&A. After taking a few questions, he talked about how he realized singing was the only thing he was good at. Admitting to the crowd that he once sucked at everything, became a dishwasher, estranged from his parents, started drumming, stopped drumming, did psychedelics, stopped doing psychedelics and then went on to buy a pair of skinny jeans. “Follow these steps and you’ll become successful,” he said jokingly. This is the FJM that I drove through Detroit for on a Tuesday night while having a traffic-induced anxiety attack. The guy you, for some weird reason, try to figure out but can’t because he’s really just an ordinary person with a dark sense of humor.

Stalker-like, I waited out back in the hours following the show to meet the man that I got a parking ticket to see. While waiting, I listened to one of his band members talk politics and met a super-fan wearing a shirt with FJM’s face plastered all over it. Looking past the small crowd of people standing with me I realized that he finally made his way outside and could see him interacting with his fans. After patiently waiting, it was now 12:41 am, FJM was walking towards me with a pamplemousse in hand.

According to BuzzFeed, pamplemousse flavored La Croix is drank by someone who is a leader, hustler, emotionally intelligent— and not everyone can be this flavor. Father John Misty is pamplemousse and he talked to me about every Midwesterner’s favorite sparkling water beverage. He also signed my parking ticket and wrote “void” on it which made the wait even better.