It’s was a long, weird road that brought electronic music into the mainstream. Once upon a time, electronic instruments were reserved for avant-garde composers, experimental Germans and wire-obsessed weirdos who built modular synthesizers big enough to fill a room. Now, electronic assistance is used to do everything from blessing techno tracks with police sirens to cleaning up a Country singer’s vocals with Auto-Tune. Yet, one thing hasn’t changed: electronic music has stayed experimental. See the magic of modular and be amazed by analog during Factor 1, featuring live and experimental electronic music performances by local artists Jordan Halsey, goLab, Justin Longacre, Arrhythmixx and D Thorn. $5. 9pm-1am Saturday, April 29.



Collingwood Arts Center

2413 Collingwood Blvd. | 419-244-2787

For more info, see the “Factor 1” event on Facebook.