Electronic experiments at Culture Clash Records

While pop music today wouldn’t be the same without electronic production, electronic production wouldn’t be the same without its experimental history. Hear three bands that get back to the avant-garde roots of electronic music when Ensh, Wave Garden and Rosebud play at Culture Clash. Headliner Ensh brings his distinct, synth and sample driven artpop sound down from Toronto to share the bill with local acts Wave Garden, the Krautrock-inspired modular synth duo of Jordan Halsey and Caleb Miller, and Rosebud, a noise project from Bone Folder frontman Ben Starrett. BYOB. Donations suggested for touring bands. 6-8pm. Friday, December 1.

Culture Clash Records

4020 Secor Rd. | 419-536-5683

cultureclashrecords.com