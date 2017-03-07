Drum roll, please! The Toledo Jazz Orchestra continues its Valentine Theatre Series with Drums and Drummers: A Tribute to Roger Schupp. Schupp, a long-time TJO drummer, passed away in 2015. The ensemble will bring in special guests Tommy Igoe, drummer and leader of the Birdland Big Band; and Jerry McKenzie, drummer on Stan Kenton’s Grammy award-winning records, for this one-night-only show. Performances will include the music of Buddy Rich, the Birdland Big Band, Gene Krupa and Chick Webb. 8pm. Saturday, March 11. $25-$35.

Valentine Theatre

410 Adams St. | 419-242-2787

valentinetheatre.com