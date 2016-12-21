Soulful guitar picking rhythm and a foot-tapping beat will be the sound of Sylvania on Friday, January 6, when Dooley Wilson brings a taste of Mississippi/Louisiana-style blues to the Hudson Gallery.

From 6-8pm, you can check out the fine art accompanied by Wilson’s haunting vocals and blues guitar.

Not to be confused with Arthur “Dooley” Wilson, who played Sam in Casablanca, this Dooley Wilson is a hometown stalwart on the local music scene.

Part of the Red Bird Art Walk, this is a stop you won’t want to miss. For more information, check out the Red Bird Arts District’s January Art Walk’s Facebook event.