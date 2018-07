Craft Beer and Music at Fleetwood’s Fleetfest

Eat, drink, and listen to all things local during the 3rd annual Fleetfest at Hensville Park and Fleetwood’s Tap Room. Hear from Jeff Stewart, Ben Stalets, the Shane Piasecki Trio, Violent Bloom, Bliss Nova, Desmond Jones, and sets from DJs Mattimoe & Folk. Bird’s Eye View Circus will perform at 6:30pm, 7:45pm and 9pm.

3pm-midnight | Saturday, July 28

$5/general admission | $12/admission plus a flight of four beer samples | $22/admission plus two four-sample flights. Fleetwood’s Tap Room, 28 N. St. Clair St.

419-724-2337 | facebook.com/fleetwoodstaproom