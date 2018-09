Come out and jam for a good cause. The Ottawa Tavern will host a Suicide Prevention Benefit Show with proceeds donated to the Lucas County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Taking the stage are local acts Took Too Much, Wild Nights, Atomica, Ian Reiter, Mike DuBose, Jamie Baumgartner, and Christopher James. From spoken word to pop punk and hip-hop, diverse sounds will fill the room. All ages welcome.

$5

8pm | Friday | 9.14

The Ottawa Tavern 1815 Adams St.

419-725-5483 | innovationconcerts.com