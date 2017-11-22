Civic Music Hall hosts Punk Rock Holiday Hootenanny

Feeling a little angsty this holiday season? Between family, “friends” you haven’t seen in years and endless social obligations, we think you deserve to let loose. Take a break from the well-mannered festivities and head to the newly open Civic Music Hall (formerly Realm) for the Punk Rock Holiday Hootenanny. Browse vendors, boutique booths, tattoo artists and more as a seven-band line up plays music way grittier than Christmas carols. Hear Guttermouth (California), Koffin Kats (Garden City, MI), The Atom Age (California), along with Toledo’s own BATHHOUSEBETTY, The Dougouts, Tink and the Tanks, and The Essentials. $18/in advance. $20/at the doors). $23/under 21. Doors open at 6pm. Friday, December 1.

Civic Music Hall

135 S. Byrne Rd. | 419-870-1898

facebook.com/civicmusichall