Morton Feldman’s String Quartet #2 is famous— but you’ve probably never heard it. An unbroken, six-hour movement, this concert will be an endurance test for the musicians as well as the audience. Spektral Quartet, a Grammy-nominated quartet out of Chicago is taking on the performance piece at the GlasSalon. Composed in 1983, this piece is rarely attempted in its entirety, so if you think you can sit for it, you’ll have scored an orchestral bragging right. It’s the musical equivalent of eating one of those giant steaks that gets your picture on the wall and a free t-shirt. Good luck. 5-11pm. Saturday, March 25. $10.

Toledo Museum of Art GlasSalon

2445 Monroe St. | 419-255-8000 | toledomuseum.org