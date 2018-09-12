Catch Modest Mouse During Their Stop In Toledo

Remember when “indie” implied a certain sound? A lot has happened since 2000, when hipster darlings Modest Mouse released The Moon & Antarctica on Epic Records. If you’re like us, and haven’t exactly followed MadMo’s career since the early 2000s, you might be surprised to know that Isaac Brock and company are still active, releasing their sixth album in 2015, Strangers to Ourselves, and are now currently on tour. Catch the band who helped define the “indie” genre during their stop in Toledo.

7:30pm | Wednesday | 9.26

Stranahan Theater

4645 Heatherdowns Blvd.

419-381-8851

Etix.com | modestmouse.com