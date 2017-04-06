Marcia O’Connor was enjoying life with her husband, Pat O’Connor, when he unexpectedly passed away on Dec. 27, 2016. The community joined Marcia in mourning her husband, grieving the loss of a small business icon, a beloved record store owner, and for many, a best friend.

“I’m like Vincent van Gogh’s wife— when van Gogh died, people wouldn’t expect his wife to paint,” said Marcia. “My husband loved Toledo and wanted to help the people of Toledo, but I’m not Pat. I don’t have that capability to be involved with everybody. I want to continue Pat’s spirit of helping people find their dreams and go on their journey.”

Carrying on his legacy

Marcia’s desire to carry on Pat’s vision, with longtime friend KC Saint John, unfurled the idea establishing a day of remembrance.

“KC approached me right after Pat died. I said ‘I’m interested, but I can’t do anything right now, I’m a mess.’ I got involved about a month later,” explained Marcia.

KC lobbied Toledo City Council, and soon the city decreed April 22 as Pat O’Connor Day— to be celebrated with Independent Record Store Day, the national recognition that Pat conceived.

“I’m just totally filled with joy for their recognition of my husband. He was a humble man, he never bragged about who he was or what he did,” said Marcia. “So many people have come up and told me what Pat has done for them, how they wouldn’t be in the career they’re in if it weren’t for Pat.”

Doing what he would have loved

Toledoans can celebrate Pat O’Connor Day by doing what he loved— hanging out, listening to music and supporting local creatives through the Pat O’Connor Music and Arts Festival, at various venues throughout the city. To be named as a host, the venues each paid into a memorial fund, to be controlled by Marcia O’Connor to help local artists and musicians achieve their dreams.

“I’d like it to be an event that everyone who loved my husband can participate in. My husband loved Toledo and wanted to help the people of Toledo,” said Marcia. “I am totally honored. My husband was a wonderful, wonderful man. He moved here from Kalamazoo after doing some research and deciding that Toledo really needed a good, independent record store. He opened that store (then Boogie Records) in 1973 when he was 18, with $3,000, sleeping in the store. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude that the City would honor my husband.”

To donate to the Pat O’Connor Memorial Fund, visit facebook.com/POMAFToledo

Be part of participating in Pat’s memory. A commemorative t-shirt is available at thecultureclash.com, with limited quantities of the shirts at some venues. Donate money to the Pat O’Connor Memorial Fund on the website or at the participating venues.

The Attic on Adams

2pm-2:30am. 1701 Adams St.,

419-243-5350. theatticonadams.com

Live music: Banana Kaboom!

Bozo’s Bar & Grille

11:30am-2:30am. 1519 Eleanor Ave. 567-316-7493. facebook.com/bozosbarandgrille

Live music: Josh Boyd

Fleetwood’s Tap Room

Noon-midnight. 28 N. St. Clair St.

419-724-2337. hensvilletoledo.com

Live music: Ben Stalets

Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer

11am-Midnight. 1516 Adams St.,

419-243-6675. manhattanstoledo.com

Live music: Tim Oehlers

NINE at Hensville

11am-2pm, 5-11pm. 9 N. St. Clair St.,

419-724-4499. hensvilletoledo.com

Live music: Dooley Wilson

OB’s Bar

11am-2:30am. 2243 Tremainsville Rd.

419-473-9281. facebook.com/obs.toledo

Live painting and music from Screams and Whispers

Wesley’s Bar & Grille

3pm-2am. 1201 Adams St.

419-255-3333. wesleysbar.com

Live music: Kentucky Chrome

Ye Olde Durty Bird

11am-1am. 2 S. St. Clair St.

419-243-2473. yeoldedurtybird.com

Live painting and artist displays, plus music from Bacano at 8:30pm

Live music TBD at the following venues:

The Art Supply Depo

10am-5pm. 29 S. St. Clair St.,

419-720-6462. artsupplydepo.com

Elbo Room

11am-midnight. 3515 W. Alexis Rd.

419-472-8702.

Homeslice Pizza

28 S. St. Clair St. 419-724-7437.

facebook.com/toledo.homeslice

Ottawa Tavern

4pm-2:30am. 1817 Adams St.

419-725-5483. facebook.com/ot.toledo

Rocky’s Bar

Midnight-2pm. 4pm-Midnight.

4020 Secor Rd. 419-472-1996.

facebook.com/rockysrules

Toledo School for the Arts

333 14th St., 419-246-8732. ts4arts.org

Ye Olde Cock n’ Bull

11am-2am. 9 N. Huron St. 419-244-2855.

cocknbulltoledo.com

Culture Clash Records

10am*-8pm. 4020 Secor Rd. 419-536-5683. thecultureclash.com

Specials: The store opens an hour early* (normal Saturday hours begin at 11am). 25 percent off all used records and audio equipment. Exclusive Independent Record Store Day content available.

Live music:

3pm: Pat Lewandowski

5pm: Violent Bloom

7pm: Awesome Job

Allied Record Exchange

Laskey: 1734 W. Laskey Rd. 419-474-3472.

Reyonds: 1710 S. Reynolds Rd. 419-861-1605.

Oregon: 3253 Navarre Ave., Oregon.

419-697-5538.

10am*-8pm. alliedrecordexchange.com

Specials: The stores opens an hour early* (normal Saturday hours begin at 11am). 25 percent off used vinyl and CDs. Buy One, Get One Free Deal on all $1 vinyl. Exclusive Independent Record Store Day content available.

Friendly Beaver Records

Noon-8pm. 136 Main St. 419-982-2387. Check them out on Facebook.

Specials: Exclusive Independent Record Store Day content available.

Finders Records

10am-8pm. 128 N. Main St., Bowling Green. 419-352-7677. findersrecords.com

Specials: $5 off on thousands of titles. Exclusive Independent Record Store Day content available.