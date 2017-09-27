Brian Wilson brings special 50th anniversary performance of Pet Sounds to Toledo

When the Beach Boys released Pet Sounds in 1966, it changed the sound and structure of pop music forever. Produced and arranged by Brian Wilson, the album’s sweeping soundscapes, buzzing organs, string instruments, and eclectic samples (Coca-Cola cans, barking dogs, bicycle bells, and more) introduced pop music to psychedelia, jazz, exotica, and the avant-garde. Wouldn’t it be nice to hear it live? Hear the next best thing as Brian Wilson brings a special, 50th anniversary performance of Pet Sounds to Toledo, backed by his former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. $55-$125. 8pm. Wednesday, October 4.

Stranahan Theater

4645 Heatherdowns Blvd.

419-381-8851 | stranahantheater.org